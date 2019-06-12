Lawan, Omo-Agege emerge Senate President, Deputy

The Senator representing Yobe North constituency, Ahmed Lawan, has won the leadership position of the ninth National Assembly.

Senator Lawan defeated his opponent Ali-Ndume with 79 votes from the lawmakers, thereby making him the Senate President.

His victory was announced by the clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, who added that 107 senators cast their votes.

He was immediately sworn-in by the clerk of the National Assembly.

Senator Lawan who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was elected to the House of Representatives in 1999, at different times Lawan chaired the House Committees on education and agriculture.

He later became a Senator in 2007 and in 2008, he became a member of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Constitution Review.

Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, also emerged as the Deputy Senate President of the country after contest with former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Omo-Agege (APC-Delta) scored 68 votes in the election on Tuesday inside the Senate chamber in Abuja, to win Ekweremadu.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced the results of the election in Abuja after counting the votes.

He said out of the 105 senators-elect who voted in the election, 68 cast their votes for Omo-Agege while 37 voted for Ekweremadu.

‘‘I wish to announce that the election for the office of the deputy senate president has been concluded.

‘‘At the end of the election, 105 senators-elect votes, one senator-elect abstained and there was one invalid vote.

‘‘Therefore, Omo-Agege, having scored the highest votes is hereby declared elected as the deputy senate president of the 9th Senate,” he said.