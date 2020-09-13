Liverpool survive Leeds scare in Premier League opener

English Premier League champions Liverpool only scraped a 4-3 victory on Saturday against Leeds United, who were making their debut after 16 years of absence.

The match was close to ending in a 3-3 draw before Mohammed Salah found the net from a penalty spot at the 88th minute.

Salah scored a hat trick in the fiercely contested match netting the opening goal from the penalty spot four minutes into the match.

Eight minutes after, Jack Harrison equalised for the visitors cutting in from the wing and drilling a low drive past Allison.

The game came back to live in the 20th minute when Liverpool’s ace defender, Virgil Van Dijk netted in a powerful header from a corner kick.

Liverpool’s lead was, however, short-lived as Patrick Bamford pulled the visitor level from a loose ball which he clipped past Allison.

Liverpool’s star man, Salah rose again to the show in the 33rd minute as he riffled a loose ball into the roof of the net ending the game 3-2 in the first half.

It took the visitors 21 minutes in the second half before equalising with a volley from Mateusz Klich.

The match looked like it was going to end a draw until another foul on Liverpool’s midfielder Fabinho was flagged in the box for a penalty.

Salah only had to fire the penalty to Meslier’s right to hand Liverpool their first win of the season.

Salah said after the match: “It’s a good start for us. Leeds are a good team, they played well and the intensity was really high. We did a good job in the end. It’s important for me to keep focused on the penalties and score the goals – and get the three points.

“Leeds are a tough team, they scored three goals against us and that’s unusual. So we have to keep improving”, he added.