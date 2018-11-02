Members of the Board of Directors and Management team of Red Star Express Plc after a dinner last week in honour of the retiring founding Chairman of the company, Dr Mohammed Koguna (middle), who served as chairman for 26 years, in Lagos.

Related Articles
L-R: Delivery Integration Manager, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Yemi Asaolu; Founder, Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu; SNEPCo’s Finance Director, John Choi; Clinical Health Adviser, Dr. Olayinka Mosuro; and Social Performance/Investment Adviser, Hope Nuka, at SNEPCo’s presentation of artificial limbs to amputees of Irede Foundation in Lagos… on Friday.
November 2, 2018
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty, Muhammadu Sanusi II, when the governor played host to the Royal Father at the Government House, Enugu, on Friday.
October 26, 2018
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State (middle), the Minster of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu (left), his Counterparts in Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed (second left), Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (second right) and Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi (right) during the Federal Government Special Town Hall meeting on Infrastructure held in Ibadan on Thursday.
October 26, 2018