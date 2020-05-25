Military killed 200 Zamfara, Katsina bandits — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said on Sunday that over 200 bandits were killed in multiple air strikes conducted on camps in Katsina and Zamfara states in its Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West region.

The DHQ’s Defence Media Operations noted that the bandits were targeted and killed in Ibrahim Mai’Bai’s Camp in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State and Kurmin Kura in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State on Friday and Saturday.

The DMO Coordinator, Maj Gen John Enenche, in a release, said, “The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has neutralised close to 200 bandits in multiple air strikes conducted at Ibrahim Mai’Bai’s Camp in Katsina and Kurmin Kura camp in Zamfara.

“The air strikes were executed after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions led to the confirmation that the two locations were being used as hideouts for some notorious bandit leaders while also serving as collection points for rustled cattle.

“Accordingly, the operation employing the Nigerian Air Force ground attack aircraft and helicopter gunships, engaged the two locations in multiple passes, destroying the makeshift structures in the camps as well as killing the bandit leaders and their fighters.

“Human intelligence sources confirmed that close to 200 bandits were killed in the air strikes at the target locations.”