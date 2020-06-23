Missing journalist, Mathew Onwuasoanya: Group calls for Police IG intervention

The Awba-Ofemili League of Professionals (ALeP) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to intervene in the recent abduction of a journalist, Barr. Mathew Onwuasoanya.

The group in a press statement available to newsmen and endorsed by its National Coordinator, Remmy Nweke, Esq, appealed to IGP Adamu to use his special squads to fish out the whereabout of the Anambra State-based journalist and lawyer, Barr. Onwuasoanya, who also is an indigene of Awba-Ofemili and works with the Anambra State-owned National Light Newspaper.

ALeP recalls that a recent pronouncement from the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Anambra State Chapter confirmed that Barrister Onwuasoanya, has gone missing after abductors allegedly dressed in security outfit stormed his residence in the early hours of May 30, 2020 in Awka.

ALeP also noted that the 49-year-old reporter was last seen on 29 May 2020, according to the Chairman, Anambra State Council of NUJ, Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi.

“Matthew is tall and fair in complexion has not been seen either in the office or his residence in Ngodo, Nise in Awka South LGA since then.”

The Managing Director of National Light Newspaper, Sir Chuka Nnabuife was quoted as saying, “we have been expecting the missing Onwuasoanya at work until his only brother, Mr. Oliver Onwuasoanya arrived our office on 8 June, 2020 to tell us that they have been searching for him.

“Thereafter, we commenced actions on the search for him, while his brother has lodged complaints at the Central Police Station in Awka and also with the Commissioner of Police.”

In addition, ALeP quoted the State council, as saying neighbours at Onwuasoanya’s residence had informed his brother that two vehicles; a white Hilux truck and a Highlander were seen around at about 2am on Saturday, 30 May, 2020 by his abductors in suspected security outfit with guns who took him away.

ALeP joined the State NUJ Chairman and other well-meaning Nigerians to implore the IGP Adam to use his good offices in ensuring that the missing Mathew Onwuasoanya is found and reunited with him family.

The group further urged indigenes of Awba-Ofemili in diaspora to ensure they join and remain active in the activities of Awba-Ofemili Development Unions (ADU) nearest to them.

Stressing that the Awba-Ofemili League of Professionals (ALeP), is a group of all conscious, keen and capable professionals from Awba-Ofemili town in Awka-North Local Government Area of Anambra State; championing advocacy for a united front for the development and restoration of the rice-producing, agrarian town and safe society