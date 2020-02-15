Monarch beats another monarch during peace meeting in Osun

Controversial monarch, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has reacted to the allegation that he beat Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Sikiru, saying he only defended himself against the attempt of Agbowu to stick his eyes with his staff of office.

According to reports, Abdulrosheed Akanbi attacked a fellow monarch on Friday during a peace meeting with Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 11, Bashir Makama in Osogbo, Osun State.

The aim of the meeting was to resolve a land tussle among royal fathers within the Iwo axis.

However, in a statement from the palace, Oluwo stated that he was truly invited by the authority of the police to make peace on his stance curtailing excess land selling by monarchs under his domain.

According to him ”At the peace meeting held at AIG office, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa interrupted Oluwo while making his speech and called Oba Akanbi unprintable names, pointing his staff of office at Oluwo while attempt to stick the staff in his eyes was defended”.

“How could a constable openly insult commissioner of police and make attempt to beat the CP? Can any monarch try such with Ooni, Alaafin”?

The palace of Oluwo called on governor Gboyega Oyetola to intervene before all the lands in Iwoland are sold by these lesser Obas crowned by the Oluwo of Iwoland to avert an imminent crisis in the land.

It was gathered that during the meeting where other monarchs, top police, and government officers were present, that Oba Akanbi allegedly rose up from his seat and descended on Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa town, inflicting injury on him.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of other monarchs at the General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, where the assaulted monarch was receiving treatment, the Olu of Ile-ogbo, Oba Agbaje Adetoyese, said that the development came as a rude shock to the people at the meeting.