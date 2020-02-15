Boko Haram beneficiaries planning protest against service chiefs – Presidency

The Presidency said on Saturday that politicians and beneficiaries of the dreaded terrorist sect, Boko Haram, are mobilising about two thousand men and women to protest against service chiefs in the country on Monday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the presidency received reports revealing this intention, adding that the same set of people had hired some protesters to boo and embarrass the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), during his visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Shehu said, “A group of politicians and beneficiaries of the Boko Haram insurgent is right now paying for people to join their planned protest…about two thousand men and women have been hired to demonstrate against Nigeria’s service chiefs on Monday.

“The Peoples Democratic Party has been marching from one embassy to the other in protest against the Buhari administration and the Supreme Court. They are keen to give the impression that Nigerians are in support of them as they take to the streets,” he added.