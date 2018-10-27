Mourinho fears losing David de Gea to another club

Jose Mourinho admits he is concerned goalkeeper David de Gea will not sign a contract extension with Manchester United

Jose Mourinho says he is “not confident” David de Gea will extend his Manchester United contract, but has urged the club to keep him.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s current deal runs out in the summer – although United do have the option to extend this by a further year – and talks have been ongoing for several months.

When asked if he was confident of keeping De Gea, Mourinho was unsure on whether the goalkeeper would stay with the club, but said he is not concerned by the situation.

“I am not confident,” he told Sky Sports. “I cannot find the word in English, but let’s see what happens.

“Only the club, David and his people can answer that. My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United and, if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David.”

De Gea is one of 10 United stars whose deals expire next summer but Sky Sports News reported in the summer that the club were confident of tying the Spain ‘keeper down to a new deal after Real Madrid – who had long courted De Gea’s signature – signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea instead.

Anthony Martial – another player whose deal expires in 2019 – has also rejected United’s latest contract off but remain in negotiations in pursuit of an agreement.

Luke Shaw recently signed a new five-year deal but doubts remain over skipper Antonio Valencia, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Andreas Pereira.

