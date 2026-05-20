Head Coach Eric Chelle has unveiled the Super Eagles squads for the 2026 Unity Cup mini-tournament in London and the international friendly matches against Poland and Portugal scheduled for next month in Europe.

Chelle named captain Wilfred Ndidi, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Igoh Ogbu, as well as forwards Moses Simon, Akor Adams and Terem Moffi among the players selected for the Unity Cup tournament.

Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the semi-final at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley Stadium on Tuesday, May 26, with the winner advancing to the final against either Jamaica or India, who will clash a day later at the same venue.

The squad also includes several first-time invitees, including goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, defenders Emmanuel Fernandez, midfielders Raphael Onyedika, Tochukwu Nnadi and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, alongside forward Rafiu Durosinmi.

Home-based players Michael Atata, Elias Ochobi, Chibueze Oputa, Obinna Igboke, Aderemi Adeoye, Ayobami Junior and Tosin Oyedokun were also handed invitations.

For the high-profile friendly matches against Poland and Portugal, Chelle recalled several established stars, including Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka and Paul Onuachu.

Nigeria will face Poland at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on June 3 before taking on Portugal at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on June 10.

The Super Eagles are preparing for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, where they have been drawn alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

Super Eagles Squad for Unity Cup

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Arthur Okonkwo, Michael Atata.

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi, Emmanuel Fernandez, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Igoh Ogbu, Obinna Igboke, Elias Ochobi, Chibueze Oputa.

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Tochukwu Nnadi, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Alhassan Yusuf, Aderemi Adeoye, Samson Tijani, Ayobami Junior, Tosin Oyedokun.

Forwards: Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Philip Otele, Owen Oseni, Zadok Abu Yohanna, Terem Moffi, Rafiu Durosinmi, Femi Azeez.

Super Eagles Squad for Poland and Portugal Friendlies

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye, Arthur Okonkwo, Francis Uzoho

Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Zaidu Sanusi, Igoh Ogbu, Emmanuel Fernandez.

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi, Alhassan Yusuf.

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen, Terem Moffi.