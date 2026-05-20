Aston Villa produced a commanding performance on Wednesday to defeat SC Freiburg 3–0 in the Europa League final, sealing a long-awaited European title in style.

From the opening stages, Unai Emery’s side set the tempo with high pressing and quick ball movement, pinning Freiburg deep in their own half.

The breakthrough arrived midway through the first half after sustained pressure, with Villa capitalising on defensive hesitation to take a deserved lead.

Freiburg struggled to settle into the game, finding it difficult to progress through midfield against Villa’s organised structure.

The English side doubled their advantage before half-time, punishing another turnover with a clinical finish that left Freiburg chasing the match.

After the break, Villa maintained control, managing possession and limiting any real comeback threat. A third goal late in the second half put the result beyond doubt and sparked celebrations among the Villa supporters, who had waited decades for European success.

The final whistle confirmed a historic night for Aston Villa, as they lifted the Europa League trophy following a dominant 3–0 victory, capping off a memorable campaign in emphatic fashion.