Nasarawa youths protest, vow to resist further herdsmen killings

Aggrieved youths in Nasarawa state under the aegis of Youths Mada Development Association, MDA, yesterday trooped into the streets to protest the killing of 16 persons at Numa village of Akwanga, Nasarawa State by suspected herdsmen.

They warned against further attacks on the communities, declaring that further attacks by any group in whatever guise would be resisted

According to the Youths who trekked over five kilometres from the Akwanga General Hospital to the Palace of the Paramount ruler, the Chun-Mada, Samson Gamu-Yare, displayed placards with inscriptions such as “enough of the killings”, “this is too much to bear”, ‘fish out the killers of these innocent people”, “we shall no longer tolerate this in our communities”, among others.

Addressing the protesters at the Chun mada Palace, National President of the association, Gyuni Umaru, said “We have tolerated the first, we will still tolerate this one, but if the government fail to fish out the attackers and forestall further killings in our land, we will have no option than to resort to self help. We still have faith in the government to protect our communities, but if the government proves otherwise, we will protect ourselves and our communities against attackers.”

Responding, the Chun-Mada, Samson Gamu yeri commended the youth for protesting peacefully despite the attack and the loss of lives in the area.

He disclosed that the traditional institution would liaise with the government at all levels to secure the entire council.

Similarly, chairman of Akwanga local government, Samuel Meshi, appealed to the youths to continue to remain calm assuring that the state government would do everything possible to fish out the attackers.

He disclosed that already deployment of the army from the 177 Guards Battalion Keffi to the area to help beef up the presence of the police and other security personnel earlier deployed to the area was being worked out.