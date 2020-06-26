NCDC announces 594 new COVID-19 cases as infections surge in Delta

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases escalated to 22,614 on Thursday with 594 new cases announced.

The big surprise was Delta, where new infections surged to 106, in the last 24 hours.

Delta was 9th on the cumulative leader board with 609 cases, before today’s tally.

With 709 cases, it will now leapfrog Kaduna to claim the 8th position behind Ogun.

Ogun recorded just 12 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 733 cases.

According to figures announced by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos recorded the highest cases of 159.

Ondo came next to Delta with 44 cases.

The FCT Abuja and Edo were tied with 34 cases, while Oyo, where there has been a flare up of the virus, recorded 33, along with Kaduna.

Katsina is back on the leader board with 25 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 594 new cases:

Lagos-159

Delta-106

Ondo-44

FCT-34

Edo-34

Oyo-33

Kaduna-33

Enugu-28

Katsina-25

Imo-22

Adamawa-15

Ogun-12

Osun-11

Abia-8

Rivers-6

Nasarawa-5

Bauchi-5

Niger-5

Kebbi-4

Ekiti-3

Plateau-1

Taraba-1

22,614 confirmed

7,822 discharged

549 deaths