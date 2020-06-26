Dele Momodu, Lisa Folawiyo, Ndidi Nwuneli join Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye Live

Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu, will on Friday, June 26 discuss the impact of COVID-19 on business with Funmi Iyanda on the 10th episode of Public Eye Live.

The theme for the week is “The Future of Enterprise”.

With rich experience in media, politics and business, Mr Momodu will present the challenges and opportunities in a world dealing with a pandemic.

Also joining Ms. Iyanda is fashion designer and founder of Jewel by Lisa, Lisa Folawiyo.

Globally known for internationalising African designs, Mrs. Folawiyo will shed light on what the future holds for the fashion industry.

The third guest is managing partner of Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Ltd., Ndidi Nwuneli.

Mrs. Nwuneli and her firm work across West Africa on policy, ventures and solutions.

Public Eye is broadcast on Instagram Live every Friday at 8 pm.

It is supported by MacArthur Foundation.