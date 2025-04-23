Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) has explained that the agency’s push for mandatory drug integrity tests for corps members, prospective couples, and others is not punitive but rather a preventive strategy aimed at discouraging substance abuse and ensuring early intervention for users before addiction sets in.

Marwa was speaking in defence of an earlier proposal by the NDLEA advocating for mandatory drug testing for all prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps.

The proposal sparked widespread outcry after gaining traction on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, Marwa gave the justification during a courtesy visit by the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu and top NYSC officials to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

Expressing concern over the high rate of drug abuse in the country, Marwa stated that one in seven Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 uses drugs.

He said, “The drug scourge has continued to devastate our kids, families, and communities. There’s nowhere you go in the country that doesn’t have a drug abuse problem. One in seven Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 uses drugs.

“You’ve mentioned our efforts to cut off access and availability of these drugs, but beyond that, we must work with stakeholders, including NYSC, to drastically reduce demand among youths. One of our strategies is the drug integrity test, which we’re advocating for NYSC to adopt for corps members.”

Marwa explained that in addition to supply reduction, the agency also focuses on drug demand reduction through preventive education, counselling and rehabilitation.

He noted that the introduction of War Against Drug Abuse clubs in NYSC orientation camps is a welcome development.

He added, “Another important area of collaboration is the introduction of drug integrity tests for corps members. It’s a key drug demand reduction strategy. Just as we have proposed that intending couples should obtain drug-free certificates, early detection is crucial before addiction progresses to psychiatric issues, which could pose risks to both users and society.”

Marwa also proposed deploying corps members with backgrounds in Guidance and Counselling, Psychology, Nursing, and Psychiatry to NDLEA Counselling and Treatment Centres nationwide for their primary assignments. He said this would enhance their knowledge and experience in rehabilitation and psychosocial services.

In his response, the NYSC DG described the drug integrity test as a “fantastic idea” and promised to study the NDLEA proposal for potential collaboration.

He also assured that the scheme would develop a general guideline to post qualified corps members to NDLEA Commands with Counselling and Treatment Centres across the country.

While commending Marwa for the remarkable achievements of the NDLEA under his leadership, Nafiu reaffirmed the agency’s existing partnership with the NYSC and expressed readiness to deepen and strengthen the collaboration.