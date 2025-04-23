The lawmaker representing Ebonyi North and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has declared that women who show disrespect toward men should be removed from political office.

Speaking during an empowerment event at the Abakaliki Local Government headquarters on Wednesday, Nwebonyi emphasized the importance of mutual respect in political circles.

While reaffirming his support for women’s inclusion in politics, he drew a line at what he described as growing disrespect from some female politicians.

“I am one of those championing the emancipation of women in politics. But that does not mean that the rights and dignity of men should be undermined,” he said.

The senator criticized what he described as instances of female politicians allegedly insulting their male counterparts.

Though he didn’t mention any names, Nwebonyi warned that such behavior threatens the future of women in leadership roles.

“In any situation where a woman unfoundedly accuses a man, it should be condemned. Telling a man to ‘shut up’ in the Senate or anywhere else is unacceptable. We must support and respect our mothers, but those not with us should be shown the way out of power and politics,” he stated.

The remarks have drawn both support and criticism from different political and civil society groups, as discussions continue around gender equity and conduct in Nigerian politics.

Beyond his comments on political decorum, Senator Nwebonyi also highlighted his constituency development efforts.

At the event, he distributed rice seedlings, fertilizers, and herbicides to more than 2,000 farmers, encouraging the youth to embrace agriculture as a path to self-reliance.

“Agriculture is the future,” Nwebonyi said, urging young people to see farming as a sustainable alternative to limited white-collar jobs.

He also announced a scholarship package worth N50 million for 225 students in his senatorial district.

The initiative, he explained, is aimed at ensuring that students graduate on time and become valuable contributors to society.

“And education remains the key to success. Take your studies seriously and come out with flying colours,” the senator advised.