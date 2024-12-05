Netflix has dismissed claims that it is leaving the Nigerian market, reiterating its dedication to investing in the country’s local film industry.

The rumours surfaced following comments by prominent Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan during the 2024 Zuma International Film Festival.

Afolayan revealed that Netflix had recently cancelled several projects by unnamed filmmakers, raising questions about the streaming giant’s long-term plans in Nigeria.

“When we signed the three-film deal with Netflix three years ago, it was a moment of great excitement,” Afolayan stated.