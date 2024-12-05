London-based cleric, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has said the United Kingdom (UK) is well-known for pulling people down.

Adegboyega said this while clearing the air on reports that he’s going to be sent away from the UK after he lost his fight against deportation due to an alleged £1.87 million fraud which saw his church, SPAC Nation, shut down.

The cleric had filed an appeal claiming that a deportation action would go against the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) by breaching his right to a family life, having married a British woman.

He also urged the Home Office to consider the community work he does with SPAC Nation.

Despite his appeal, a tribunal ruled that he should be deported back to Nigeria following the revelation of misuse of funds by his church.

Clearing the air, Adegboyega shared a video of himself in his home in the UK to calm his worried supporters.

He told them that the matter being propagated now is the smallest of matters, and that his supporters won’t suffer any embarrassment.

He said, “Every Nigerian should be proud of me living in the UK, a city that is well-known for pulling people down.”

Quoting a Yoruba adage, the cleric reminded his detractors that there is always a home for anyone sent packing from a location.

On the fraud case, he said, “This is an advanced country. I’m speaking here openly. After all these years, have you ever heard someone go to the Parliament and make all sorts of complaints, someone from another race and another colour?”

He then mocked those expecting his downfall, saying they were disappointed when no news of his arrest surfaced.

The cleric reminded his detractors that he succeeded in the UK “despite all challenges and I’m in the league of people they pick out to persecute.”