Nigeria confirms six new coronavirus cases, total now 238

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday evening confirmed six new cases of coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country now stands at 238.

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT,” NCDC said on Twitter.

“As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.”