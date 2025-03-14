Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has highlighted the critical importance of implementing a Labour Mobility Law in Nigeria.

This reaction followed the death of Ms. Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a Nigerian and TikTok content moderator, employed by Teleperformance, the social media’s contracting firm in Kenya.

According to her, such legislation would establish frameworks to protect the rights and well-being of Nigerians employed abroad, ensuring proper documentation, monitoring, and support systems.

In addition, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the creation of such a law aims to prevent situations where Nigerian citizens face challenges related to employment conditions, mental health support, and the ability to return home when necessary.

She extended her heartfelt condolences to Ms Olubunmi’s family, friends and colleagues, and urged thorough investigation by Kenyan authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding Olubunmi’s untimely passing.

Dabiri-Erewa also contacted the Nigerian High Commission in Kenya to monitor the situation and provide necessary support to Ms. Olubunmi’s family during this challenging time.

She further appealed to Nigerians in Kenya to remain calm throughout the whole process. Dabiri-Erewa reiterated that the Federal Government through NiDCOM remains steadfast in its mission to protect and assist Nigerians globally.

Furthermore, the NiDCOM boss reminded Nigerians seeking employment abroad to engage only with reputable organisations and to be fully informed of their rights and the support structures available to them.

Ms Olubunmi has been a staff member of the company since 2022. She was found dead and decomposing in her apartment in Nairobi, Kenya, last week, when she was absent from work for three days.