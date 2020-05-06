Nigeria logs 148 new COVID-19 cases, total now 2,950

There are now 2,950 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

This is after 148 new infections were recorded in the country on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its website.

The NCDC noted that five patients died of Coronavirus-related complications in the last 24 hours.

A breakdown of data obtained from the NCDC’s website showed that the country currently has 2,369 active COVID-19 cases.

It said, “On the 5th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 2948 cases have been confirmed, 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 146 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (43), Kano (32), Katsina (nine), FCT (10), Zamfara (14), Taraba (seven), Borno (seven), Ogun (six), Oyo (five), Edo (three), Kaduna (three), Adamawa (two), Gombe (two), Plateau (one), Sokoto (one), Kebbi (one).”