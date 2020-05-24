Nigeria logs 265 more coronavirus cases, total rises to 7,526

Nigeria has been hit with 265 new cases of coronavirus, with the overall total now standing at 7,526.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, Lagos tops the chat with 133 new cases, while Oyo ramps up 34 new infections.

Edo recorded high figures, with 28 fresh cases, Ogun, 23 new cases and FCT, 22 cases.

Others are: Plateau, six cases; Kaduna, five cases; Borno and Niger, three cases each, while Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra and Enugu recorded two new cases each.

The nation did not record any deaths from coronavirus on Saturday.

So far, 2,174 patients who survived the virus have been discharged.

“Till date, 7,526 cases have been confirmed, 2,174 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said.