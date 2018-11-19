Nigeria needs godly leaders to overcome challenges – FGBMFI President

Worried about the current state of moral decadence in the polity, the National President of Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, (FGBMFI) Nigeria , Arc. Ifeanyi Odedo, said that Nigeria needed leaders with integrity, transparent character, faithfulness and other godly attributes to overcome her current challenges

Speaking during the opening session of the 2018 Lagos National Convention in Lagos with the theme “An Open Door”, the National President said that quality and great leaders are known to have godly principles

He therefore advised that as the 2019 general elections is around the Conner, men and women including the youths should vote for candidates who have the integrity, capacity and competency to work for the people.

He noted that the country is in dire need of the set of leaders who have the genuine interest to deliver this country from its kind of multifarious challenges and bring the nation to the real platform of glory, victory and economic enhancement urging the electorates especially the teeming youths to refuse to be compromised.

On the choice of the theme for the 2018 convention, the national president said the ways of God were fast finding out, adding nobody would understands it fully. “The destiny of Nigeria is in God’s hands, and God who knows our hearts and the hearts of citizens of this nation hears the heart cry of the poor, the destitute, the needy, the afflicted, the widows, the orphans, so many that have been displaced in this country who are lamenting day and night before him.

The annual national convention which is the 87th edition of the full gospel business men’s fellowship international is a global movement of laymen and the largest in the world. The national president said it comprised 3,500 chapters in Nigeria alone and about 6000 chapters internationally.

He said the gathering was the assembly of professionals, businessmen, prime ministers, presidents, executive governors and other parliamentarians, high court judges, captains of industries among others. We have come to Lagos from far and near from east, west, north and south, bringing men women of this fellowship into the central spot for us to be able to light a great fire, fire of integrity and transparency.

“The fire that should keep synergy, that is possible to advance the course of this nation Nigeria, that will bring forth peace, harmony, understanding of our dear nation and most importantly to call men back to God, men that were lost in the world, men that their destinies have been hijacked, some in the prison of stagnation, in the prison of poverty, in the prison of confusion, in the prison of despondency”, God is about to open them all and shower his glory upon their lives, he added.

God is going to turn things around for us, we shall be proud of this nation once again, Nigerians shall be great again, the president expressed

Also speaking, the National Vice President FGBMFI Nigeria, Barr. Isaac Opkanachi who is also the main speaker for the opening rally noted that men need to have good relationship with God to give good, quality and godly leadership.

According to him ‘Whenever God’s people have been without godly leadership, the result has been disastrous.” “Throughout scripture, God has given us various principles for godly leadership. “Godly leaders serve others instead of demanding to be served.

He said that Godly leaders need to accept the responsibility which God has given them, and a godly leader must be a man with godly commitments, conduct, character and convictions.

The full gospel business men’s fellowship has always encouraged the people to enroll in the political parties and political processes believing about 90 percent of the people have their PVCs, but beyond having PVCs they should get involved, he stated adding the fellowship has so much to do in terms of sensitizing the electorates . he added

He said the full gospel were comprised of men God had endowed with enormous grace including spiritual, intellectual and financial resources both in their careers and professions with very sound responsibility to educate the electorates and the Nigerian masses about their right and about the destiny of this nation adding the destiny of this nation is in our hands, and whatever that we have chosen that will be our destinies.