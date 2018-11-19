Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports, Ejidike hails Super Eagles AFCON qualification

As Nigeria Super Eagles booked a berth for 2019 edition of African Cup of Nations, AFCON, the Nigeria Pillar Of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, J. P has lauded the patriotism and commitment of the national team when they pulled a one-all draw against host South Africa at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

The result of the all-important match earned Nigeria ticket to the African Nations Cup (AFCON) finals scheduled to hold in Cameroon come June next year by His grace.

In a statement by the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Ejidike, sounded that the qualification has placated frayed nerves as Nigeria missed the last two editions back to back which football lovers considered as not too good for a nation like Nigeria.

He congratulated the squad for their dedication and the football stakeholders particularly the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF led by Amaju Pinnick for their dexterity.

Ejidike added that the last Group E final set matches in which Nigeria will tango for the maximum points on March 22, 2019 against Seychelles should not approached with levity as he counselled the technical crew led by Gernot Rohr.

The sports philanthropist noted that preparations for the finals of AFCON should commence in earnest.