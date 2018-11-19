Maiden Surulere Regional League kicks off Nov. 21

The maiden edition of Surulere regional football league is expected to kick off November 21st,2018 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The tournament which is acclaimed to be the first of its kind in the country would feature 34 football clubs pooled into two groups of 17 teams each.

Speaking at a recent press conference to unveil the grassroots league, Chairman of the league’s management team, Akeem Oladimeji Hamza, disclosed that the tournament aimed essentially to keep the teams busy and the youths off the streets.

” We want to use this tournament to keep the teams very busy, as much as it would help to positively engage the youths for over 27 weeks duration of the tournament,” Hamza said.

He went further to explain that the tournament was a collective concept of the national stadium coaches and club owners.

On his part, the league consultant, Nelson Ine remarked that the tournament would turn out successful if the players, coaches, referees and club owners aligned with the rules and regulations of the tournament.

He further admonished the coaches to move out of their assumed comfort zones to improve themselves by investing in knowledge acquisition to grow their careers.

The Surulere regional football league which has top Nigerian sports kit manufacturers, Haggai providing kits for the participants, would also see two teams emerging from each group to do battle in the ‘Super 4’ and the eventual winner taking home N300,000 and the runners up, N200,000.