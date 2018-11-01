Nigeria now enjoying improved governance under Buhari – Aisha

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, says Nigeria is now enjoying improved governance under President Muhammadu Buhari.

She, however, said artistes should partly take credit for the feat because of their support for the President and his administration.

According to a statement by her spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, the President’s wife spoke during the presentation of “Sakamakon Chanji”, a song in support of Buhari by Northern Nigeria Music Artistes at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday evening.

“I can safely say that you all have done the needful and therefore you are partly to take credit for the improved governance that Nigeria is enjoying today,” Mrs. Aisha Buhari was quoted as saying.

She noted that it is important to honour the artistes because their contributions to the success of the government cannot be quantified.

She urged the artistes to continue to use their talent and popularity to mobilise Nigerians towards unity, peace, tolerance, and productivity.

Mrs. Buhari also urged them to always speak against vices that destroy societies like drug abuse, human trafficking and child abuse.

Mrs. Buhari expressed the conviction that the song, “Sakamakon Chanji”, is a true compliment to the present administration, as it highlights various visionary projects being undertaken and the impact that the projects are making.

She said it was important that citizens know what their elected government is doing to improve their lives.

Mrs. Buhari also seized the opportunity of the event to honour some of the artistes for using their various talents and contributions in propagating the success of government.

“We are celebrating artistes because they celebrated our President at various points in his political career; and to a large extent, they represent the resilient Nigerian masses that protected the President and his votes until he achieved success,” she said.

The event was honoured with a brief appearance by President Muhammadu Buhari.