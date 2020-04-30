Nigeria records 196 new COVID-19 cases, total now 1728

April 30, 2020 0

Nigeria has recorded 196 new cases of #COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1728.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle.

The NCDC also announced that Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatalities have increased to 51.

COVID-19 has spread to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Yobe is the most recent state to record a case of COVID-19 in the country.

It tweeted, “196 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 87 were recorded in Lagos, Kano – 24,
Gombe – 18, Kaduna – 17, FCT- 16, Katsina – 10, Sokoto – 8, Edo – 7, Borno – 6, one each in Yobe, Ebonyi, and Adamawa.

“As of 11:55 pm on the 29th of April, 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 307; Deaths: 51.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

COVID-19: Amotekun operatives to stop Northern youths sneaking into Osun – Govt

Osun State Government on Wednesday said it has deployed officials of Amotekun to border communities of the state to check influx into Osun of many youths from the northern part of the country, especially Zamfara State ...