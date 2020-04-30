Nigeria records 196 new COVID-19 cases, total now 1728

Nigeria has recorded 196 new cases of #COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1728.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle.

The NCDC also announced that Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatalities have increased to 51.

COVID-19 has spread to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Yobe is the most recent state to record a case of COVID-19 in the country.

It tweeted, “196 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 87 were recorded in Lagos, Kano – 24,

Gombe – 18, Kaduna – 17, FCT- 16, Katsina – 10, Sokoto – 8, Edo – 7, Borno – 6, one each in Yobe, Ebonyi, and Adamawa.

“As of 11:55 pm on the 29th of April, 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 307; Deaths: 51.”