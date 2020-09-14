Nigeria records lowest COVID-19 cases in single day

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,256.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 13th of September 2020, 79 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56256 cases have been confirmed, 44152 cases have been discharged and 1082 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 79 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (30), Kaduna (17), Ogun (7), Anambra (5), Kano (4), Katsina (3), FCT (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Delta (1), Plateau (1), Ondo (1),” the NCDC said.