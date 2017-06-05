Nigerian govt laments increase in homosexuality, decline in social values

The Federal Government says social values have disintegrated, adding that Nigerian youths have embraced same sex marriage.

The government said some youths had even staged a protest before the National Assembly for the repeal of the Same Sex Marriage (prohibition) Act which prescribes a 14-year jail term for anyone who enters into a gay marriage.

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Dr. Garba Abari, said this during a programme titled, ‘Anti-Corruption: The Role of Media as Change Agents’ in Abuja on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria.

The NOA boss also urged youths to stop wearing dreadlocks hairstyle and saggy trousers.

He said, “It is pertinent to note that the advent of satellite broadcasting has continued to pose a serious challenge to our traditional culture and religious values and our identity as a people. Our youths are now being deceived by the international media with values that are at variance with our culture and the teachings of our religion.

“The wearing of tattoos, dreadlocks hairstyle, sagging trousers and the painting of hair have become a vogue among our young men and women.

“Our youths are now publicly clamouring for the legalisation of gay marriage and are about to boldly take the campaign to the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly to press for it as a fundamental human right.”

Abari urged the media to continue to lead the way in the process of nationhood.