Nigerians in South Africa bemoan cult killings among compatriots

Nigerians in South Africa have expressed displeasure with the spate of cult-related killings among their compatriots.

The President of the Nigeria Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, who spoke during the organisation’s 2020 national congress held via videoconference on Saturday, stated that the killing in South Africa had got to a point where Nigerians could no longer keep quiet.

Olubajo, while addressing the NUSA exco, stated that, though Nigerians in South Africa had been faced with police killings, the problem was largely brought under control.

“We fought that and we’re happy to say it has reduced drastically because, now, most of the police that kill our people are being dealt with; many of them are in prison now. We still have about three cases on police killings in court.

“Now, what we are faced with is Nigerians killing Nigerians in South Africa, based on some criminal activities; some of them are based on businesses, on which we need thorough investigation, so we can solve that problem.”

The NUSA president attributed the violence among Nigerians to cult activities, while calling for community action to combat the crisis.

Olubajo said, “There are also clashes and killings by different cults. At every point in time, even last week, we had this issue of some members of the community getting shot. One of them is dead; we’re arranging his funeral now in Johannesburg. I was invited by his friends and family to help in arranging that.”