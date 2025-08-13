Chaos erupted at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State, in the early hours of Tuesday, as 16 inmates escaped in a violent jailbreak that left five correctional officers injured, two of them critically.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed the incident in a statement, sparking a nationwide manhunt and renewing concerns over prison security across the country.

According to a statement by NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, the escape occurred when a group of inmates breached the facility’s security and attacked personnel on duty.

Abubakar said some inmates compromised the situation, enabling 16 of them to escape custody, adding that seven of the escapees have since been recaptured.

The injured officers are receiving treatment at a government hospital, with two reported to be in serious condition.

“Some inmates breached the security of the facility and attacked personnel on duty to compromise the situation, enabling 16 inmates to escape custody.

“In the course of containing the situation, five personnel of the Custodial Centre sustained varying degrees of injury, with two currently serious and receiving urgent medical attention at a government health facility,” he said.

The remaining nine fugitives are still at large, and security agencies have launched a coordinated search operation.

The NCoS urged the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security formation.

The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, visited the facility shortly after the incident and described the breach as “unacceptable and deeply concerning.”

The Controller General of Corrections has ordered a thorough investigation and warned that any staff found complicit would face disciplinary action.

Nwakuche said no staff will be spared if found culpable.

“Furthermore, he has directed an immediate search to recapture the fleeing inmates in collaboration with sister security agencies,” the statement added.

In response to mounting allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and inhumane treatment within the NCoS, the Ministry of Interior had established an Independent Investigative Panel in early 2025.

Chaired by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, and coordinated by Dr. Uju Agomoh, CEO of Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), the panel has launched a nationwide inquiry into systemic failures across custodial facilities.

Nigeria has witnessed a disturbing rise in jailbreaks over the past decade, with multiple incidents across various states exposing deep flaws in the country’s correctional system.

From 2015 to 2022 alone, there were at least 13 successful jailbreaks and eight unsuccessful attempts, resulting in the escape of over 6,600 inmates.

By 2025, the number of incidents had climbed to 18, with nearly 9,000 inmates freed—many of whom remain at large.

One of the most high-profile jailbreaks occurred when terrorists attacked the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, freeing hundreds of inmates, including Boko Haram suspects.

Also, gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) stormed Owerri Prison, Imo State, on 5th April 2021, using explosives and freeing over 1,800 inmates. It remains one of the largest jailbreaks in Nigerian history.

During the #EndSARS protests, mobs attacked Benin and Oko Prisons, Edo State (October 2020), releasing over 1,900 inmates.

Koton Karfe Prison, Kogi State, suffered two separate jailbreaks within three years (2016 and 2019), with dozens of inmates escaping each time. Poor infrastructure and understaffing were blamed.

The Keffi facility has a history of unrest. In August 2019, over 50 inmates reportedly attempted a mass breakout over grievances related to poor feeding and medical care.

In April 25, 2024, a torrential downpour triggered a dramatic jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, near Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, leading to the escape of 118 inmates.

The NCoS said that the rainfall, which lasted several hours overnight, caused structural damage to the prison, including the collapse of its perimeter wall.

According to the NCoS spokesperson, the rain compromised the integrity of surrounding buildings and the prison’s defences, allowing inmates to flee under the cover of darkness.

While the identities of the escapees remain undisclosed, concerns linger that some may pose serious security risks.