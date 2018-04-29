NLC warns against non-implementation of new minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will not entertain excuses from any state government and even the private sector on their inability to pay the planned new minimum wage.

President of the Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital that the implementation of the new minimum wage should not be a problem provided state governments across the country cut down on their excesses, especially their large number of political appointees.

He spoke at a public hearing on the new national minimum wage in the northcentral zone.

Benue, Kwara and Niger state governments were not represented at the forum.

The organised private sector, led by the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) also stayed away.

However, while Kogi State Government pledged to abide by the outcome of the committee’s recommendations, Plateau State said there has to be a corresponding increase in both internally generated revenue and allocation from the federation account for it to be able to implement the new minimum wage.

Wabba, who is a member of the committee, said it was unfortunate that some of those who were supposed to make input into the work of the committee through the public hearing chose to stay away, adding that they should not turn round later to complain of not being carried along.

He said if government at all levels could reduce their large number of political appointees and check mismanagement of available resources, there would be enough resources to take adequate care of workers welfare.

He said a state like Jigawa, which did not access the bailout funds, has continued to pay workers’ salaries uninterrupted and yet proposed a high new minimum wage to the committee.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State said he is ready to pay the new minimum wage but said asked for an increase in distributable revenue in favour of states and local governments to enable them meet the financial responsibility that will be imposed on them by the new minimum wage.

Represented by his Deputy, Elder Simon Achuba, the governor said: “Government earnings still depend principally on the Federation Accounts allocation.

“That is why we will continue to require the special assistance of the Federal Government for greater impact.”