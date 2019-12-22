Obasanjo commends NASFAT on harmony, peaceful co-existence

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has hailed the leadership of Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society (NASFAT) for its unrelenting efforts at ensuring peace and harmony among Nigerians.

Obasanjo made the commendation in his goodwill message at the Opening Ceremony of the 5th Biennial Conference of NASFAT, which kicked off yesterday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Abeokuta.

Obasanjo, who stated that in his childhood, he was a student of Arabic institute, remarked that he was attracted to the Conference by the theme, Peaceful Co-Existence: Panacea For Unity, Growth And Development.

The former president, charged NASFAT to collaborate with relevant stakeholders towards greater peace, unity and development in the country.

President of NASFAT, Alhaji Mumiin Yussuf used the occasion to reiterate the focus of his administration and enjoined all the stakeholders to join hands with him to achieve his vision for the Society.

In his goodwill, Chairman, NASFAT Council of Elders, Alhaji Yunus Olalekan Saliu also charged stakeholders to re-dedicate themselves towards elevating the status of the pacesetting society.

In his keynote, an erudite scholar, Prof. Moshood Baderin of the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, remarked that uneven distribution of our common patrimony, impunity and religious bigotry were common factors militating against peaceful co- existence in the country. He therefore charged NASFAT to further position itself as a catalyst towards peaceful co existence in the country.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun who was represented his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele commended NASFAT for championing a good cause towards fostering peace and unity among the various tribes and faiths in the country.