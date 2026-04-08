Leaders and members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) joined a large demonstration in Abuja on Wednesday, protesting decisions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that they said undermined democracy and the party’s internal leadership.

The protest, tagged #OccupyINEC, drew former presidential candidates and prominent politicians, including Rotimi Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rauf Aregbesola, Aminu Tambuwal, and Dino Melaye, to Maitama Roundabout. Among others, hundreds of Kwankwasiyya members also participated.

The demonstration saw participants singing Nigeria’s former national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots!”, despite the fact that it was replaced on May 29, 2024, by President Bola Tinubu with the country’s 1960 independence anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

The ADC further confirmed that the act was done “in an act of defiance.”

Several demonstrators also held placards supporting Senator David Mark, including ones that read, “In David Mark’s NWC we trust.”

Addressing the protest, former presidential candidate Peter Obi spoke on behalf of ADC members and other opposition leaders, urging Nigerians to defend the country’s democracy.

He said on X: “We, members and leaders of the ADC, and other well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy, are saying that our democracy must not be killed.

The protest follows INEC’s recent decision to no longer accept correspondence from either faction of the ADC led by Senator David Mark or Nafiu Bala, after a Court of Appeal judgment on the party’s leadership dispute. ADC and other opposition groups described the move as a restriction on party autonomy and an interference with internal party affairs.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, had earlier stated the demonstration aimed to mobilise Nigerians in defence of democracy.

“This commission is now becoming the arbiter, judge, accuser and defender at the same time. Our major issue is the manner in which INEC has been going about creating disaffection in the opposition.

“The people are really angry and plan to show this anger by coming out. So, we’ll expect them to come out en masse for a peaceful rally. Then we’ll just demonstrate and protest,” he said.