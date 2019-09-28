Ogun govt to establish entertainment village in tourism boost

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that arrangements are in top gear to partner with a Special Purpose Vehicle organisation of the Bankers’ Committee, to establish a multipurpose creative and entertainment village in the state, towards boosting the tourism sector in the country.

Abiodun, who stated this at the 42nd edition of the World Tourism Day, with the theme, ‘Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all’, said the creative and entertainment village upon completion would be first of its kind in Africa.

Represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor noted that, “apart from the fact that Ogun State is home to very interesting artefacts and historic sites, the numerous tourist centres and businesses such as the Birikisu Sungbo Shrine, Yemoji Natural Pool, Iwasi Eco-tourism Centre, Ebute Oni Tourist Beach, Olumo Rock, Itoku Adire market, and Eruwon Golf Resort, among others, have continued to contribute immensely to the economy of our state.

“Also, since inception of our administration, we have put structures in place, not only to support these tourist activities, but to harness the potential of the tourism sector towards the successful implementation of Building Our Future Together Agenda.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Selimot Ottun, said, the purpose of the World Tourism Day was to support changes in policy, business practices and tourism behaviour towards a more sustainable tourism and hospitality sector.

In his goodwill message, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Culture and Tourism, Adejojo Yusuff, stated that tourism had proven to be a very reliable source of revenue for a number of countries in the world, noting that the country was blessed with numerous tourism potential.