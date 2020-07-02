Oshiomhole, Odigie-Oyegun in 49-man APC campaign council for Edo poll

Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is the chairman of the 49-man All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe announced the appointment on Thursday.

According to a release signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, will serve as Deputy Chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary of the 49-member APC National Campaign Council.

“This followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19 September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni”, the release said.

The campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6 July 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat, according to the committee.

Below is full list of the campaign council members as released by the party:

Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Chairman)

2. Gov. Hope Uzodinma (Deputy Chairman)

3. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege

4. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya

5. Gov. Yahaya Bello

6. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

7. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun

8. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

9. Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko

10. Sen. Godswill Akpabio

11. Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu

12. Sen. Owelle Rochas Okorocha

13. Timipre Sylva

14. Dr. Pius Odubu

15. Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku

16. Prof. Oserheimen A. Osunbor

17. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan

18. Sen. John Owan Enoh

19. Rt. Hon. E.J. Agbonayiman

20. Engr. Babachir Lawal

21. Prince B.B. Apugo

22. Gen. Charles Airhiavbere

23. Hon. Peter Akpatason

24. Hon. Patrick Aisowere

25. Hon. Johnson Oghuma

26. Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere

27. Hon. Pally Iriase

28. Hon. Dennis Idahosa

29. Mrs. Rachel Akpabio

30. Mr. Bolaji Afeez

31. Engr. Gabriel Iduseri

32. Chief Cairo Ojougboh

33. Patrick Obahiagbor

34. Chief Ayiri Emami

35. Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu

36. Usman Nahuche

37. Engr. Chidi Orji

38. Dr. Almajiri Geidam

39. Sen. Sa’idu Umar Kumo

40. Chief Pius Akinyelure

41. Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi

42. Chief Solomon Edebiri

43. Prof. Ebegue Amadasun

44. Hon. Saturday Uwulekue

45. Hon. Osaro Obaze

46. Chief Samuel Ogbuku

47. Miss. Rinsola Abiola

48. Theresa Tekenel

49. Hon. Abbas Braimoh (Member/Secretary)