Oyo: APC will pay dearly for blocking my guber ambition – Shittu

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has threatened to work against the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, at the February elections.

Shittu who lost in the race for the governorship ticket said without restitution, there won’t be peace in the APC.

The National Working Committee of the APC had raised the Peace and Reconciliation Committee for each of the six geopolitical zones to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the general elections.

The minister joins the list of Governor Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and his counterpart in Imo, Rochas Okorocha, who had threatened to work against the party’s governorship candidates in their states.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja, Shittu accused the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, of being the brains behind his exclusion from the party’s primaries.