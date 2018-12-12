Dubai’s Meydan One retail outlet on track for launch

Meydan One, a pioneering, next-generation lifestyle and retail destination, has announced that the project is on track for its launch in early 2020 with 60 per cent of structural work already completed.

The Meydan One project is Dubai’s latest centrepiece development aimed at enhancing the Emirate’s mall landscape through a wholly reimagined approach that combines retail, hospitality, entertainment and leisure experiences.

A sprawling, next-generation destination, Meydan One offers immersive lifestyle experiences, world-class design, entrepreneurship and technologies, reaffirming Dubai’s vision to become the preferred global hub for tourism and shopping.

Meydan One offers a unique business proposition for global and local investors eyeing investments in Dubai. As a free-zone entity, the destination offers unmatched advantages in facilitating business activities, attracting investments from local as well as international businesses, thus reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global investment hub.

Seeking to drive start-up innovation in the UAE and across the region, Meydan One will feature an incubation district as a fully-enabled plug-and-play facility for up-and-coming entrepreneurs in fashion, beauty and F&B, among others. The three-phase incubator program will offer brands competitive leasing incentives and positioning through careful curation, mentorship and support to take new businesses from emerging brands to global ones – born in Dubai and proudly nurtured in Meydan One.

Meydan One also seeks to disrupt the traditional retail experience through reinventing convenience and ease of movement with advanced wayfinding solutions. This disruption will also be embodied in Meydan One’s virtual platform to ensure seamless accessibility and customer service. The platform focuses on being truly omnichannel, empowering the visitors to start their experience at home or at the airport via technology that is fully integrated with the physical infrastructure.

Upon completion, Meydan One will host 580 retail stores including 30 anchor stores and 80 flagship luxury stores, 190 dining outlets and a 13,200sqm hypermarket. These will be located across indoor and outdoor spaces oriented by an iconic retractable sky lit atrium space, measuring 160 metres by 100 metres, featuring flexible areas for events and entertainment as well as unique al fresco dining experiences.