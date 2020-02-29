Oyo-Ita formally retires as Head of Service, Buhari confirms Yemi-Esan

Suspended head of federal civil service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita formally retired on 27 February as Head of Service, with Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, who has been acting, now the substantive successor.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved both the retirement of Oyo-Ita and the appointment of her successor on Friday.

Buhari also said that Oyo-Ita’s retirement would not stop her probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

“His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 27th February, 2020.

”In approving the retirement, President Buhari affirmed that it would be without prejudice to the ongoing investigations into certain allegations against the immediate past Head of the HOCSF. “

“President, however, thanked Oyo-Ita for the invaluable services to the nation and wished her well in all future endeavours.

“Meanwhile, the appointment of Yemi-Esan as the substantive HOCSF takes effect from Friday, 28th February, 2020.”

Until her new appointment, she was the Acting HOCSF, a position she assumed since 18th Sept. 2019.

The President charged the new HOCSF to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the new position so that government could deliver on the priority areas of development already outlined.

He also urged her to make the stabilisation of the Federal Civil Service top most on her agenda.

Oyo-Ita has been the subject of a financial probe by the EFCC, an investigation that cost her the position of HoS.

Already the N601million linked to her has been forfeited to the Federal Government.