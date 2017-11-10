Payment denial: It’s not our job to pay whistleblowers – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is not directly involved in the payment of whistleblowers.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said this in statement while reacting to reports that the informant of the seized N13bn Ikoyi cash had been neglected.

The EFCC spokesman further stated that the acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, never said the whistleblower had been paid but merely stated that the man would be a millionaire and that he was undergoing counselling.

The statement read in part, “Magu never said that the young man has been paid. The commission is not even directly responsible for the payment of rewards to whistleblowers.”

Uwujaren said there was no hanky-panky involved as the whistleblower and officials of the National Intelligence Agency which laid claim to the money, took part in the recovery and counting of the money.

He added, “There is also no controversy about the exact amount recovered in the operation which was streamed live, the first of its kind, and witnessed by the whistle blower, security at the Towers and representative of the Agency which claimed ownership of the money.