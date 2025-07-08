Adamu Waziri, a founding member and Board of Trustees member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing a loss of credibility in the PDP’s current leadership.

Waziri made the announcement on Monday at his Dogo Tebo Ward in Potiskum, Yobe State, where he formally handed over his PDP membership card to the Ward Chairman, Malam Muhammad Bomai. He said the resignation was in line with the party’s constitutional requirement to notify the ward level.

“I was a member of PDP, and due to the exigencies of the moment and in the interest of the nation, I have decided to resign,” Waziri stated. He accused the PDP of no longer representing the values of a credible opposition and urged his supporters to join him in backing a political movement that could offer stronger democratic leadership and better governance.

Waziri described his departure as a difficult but necessary decision, pointing to what he called the party’s failure to uphold its founding principles.

Reacting to the development, Malam Muhammad Bomai, the PDP Ward Chairman, expressed regret over Waziri’s resignation.

“Waziri has been an institution within the PDP, and we will feel his absence deeply,” Bomai said.

Bomai also announced his own resignation from the PDP and his defection to the ADC, stating that he shares Waziri’s vision for a more effective political alternative.