The Enugu State-owned airline, Enugu Air, officially launched on Monday with Governor Peter Mbah and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in attendance., during the inaugural flight.

During the inauguration, Keyamo advised the state government not to let Enugu Air suffer the same fate as Nigerian Airways, which liquidated years ago.

“Do not let Enugu Air go the way of Nigerian Airways. Run it professionally and do not let bureaucracy kill Enugu Air. Be prompt in your departure and arrival,” Keyamo cautioned.

Keyamo praised Governor Mbah’s leadership style and development strides, describing him as one of the best-performing governors in the country.

Responding, Governor Mbah stated that Enugu Air represented a giant leap for the state and a gold standard for government-private sector partnership.

“Today, we have our airline, and with it, we’re opening doors to a sector that once felt out of reach. Enugu Air has given more wings to our dreams, and today we take that first flight together,” he said.

The state Commissioner for Transport, Obi Ozor, highlighted the governor’s vision for transforming Enugu into a major aviation hub.

“In the first two weeks of my joining Mbah’s administration, the governor asked me, ‘Is there anything wrong or difficult in becoming like Dubai or Singapore in terms of transportation and logistics?’ I remember saying no, sir.”

Ozor emphasised that Enugu Air is poised to transform regional air travel, boost state pride, and raise Enugu’s profile nationally and globally.

Enugu Air commenced operations with three Embraer E170 and E190 series aircraft.

The airlines initial routes are Abuja and Lagos, with plans to expand to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other key locations in Nigeria.