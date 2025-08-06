Amid ongoing moves by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to woo him back into its fold, former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, made a notable appearance at the launch of two political books authored by veteran journalist and strategist, Ike Abonyi.

One of the books, ‘Wadata Wonders: Memoirs of a Partisan Journalist,’ was titled after the building housing the PDP national secretariat.

Obi’s presence at the event, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, is coming just days after the PDP publicly admitted it was making concerted efforts to bring the former vice-presidential candidate back into its ranks ahead of the 2027 elections.

Although he remained tight-lipped on the matter, Obi’s attendance at an event overwhelmingly populated by PDP leaders may be fueling fresh speculation about the possibility of a political realignment.

Abonyi, a former Group Political Editor of THISDAY and pioneer Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph, served for over four years as Media Adviser to two PDP National Chairmen, an experience detailed in Wadata Wonders.

The occasion is chaired by respected economist and 2023 PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, while Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, named the Chief Book Presenter, is represented by Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Emmanuel Agbo.

The keynote address, titled “How Did We Get Here?”, was delivered by former Minister of Information and immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.