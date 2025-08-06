President Bola Tinubu has directed the expedited rollout of a free healthcare initiative for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), describing the measure as essential to ensuring dignity and social protection in retirement.

The President also ordered the prompt implementation of long-overdue pension increases and the establishment of a minimum pension guarantee to serve as a safety net for the most vulnerable pensioners within the CPS.

The directives followed a briefing from the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, at the State House.

President Tinubu further mandated the PenCom leadership to urgently resolve the lingering issues surrounding police pensions, stressing that officers who dedicate their lives to national security must be assured of a dignified and peaceful retirement.

She outlined upcoming reforms, including provisions for foreign currency-denominated contributions, which would allow Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in the national pension system.

President Tinubu endorsed the reforms, reiterating his administration’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and protection for all Nigerians, especially those in vulnerable groups.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, Wednesday, the PenCom DG also provided updates on a broad range of transformative initiatives aimed at improving retiree welfare and expanding the reach of the pension scheme across the country.