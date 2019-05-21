Police dismiss report of herdsmen invasion of Enugu community, killing of 20 persons

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Monday said its attention had been drawn to a mischievous and malicious publication trending in the social media, with a caption ‘HERDSMEN INVADE ENUGU COMMUNITY, KILL 20 PERSONS’ and dated May 20, 2019.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, the Police further informed members of the public that:

“The said online publication is false, misleading and malicious and should be disregarded as no incident of such took place in Enugu State as it was observed to be an old story which occurred a long time ago in Nimbo Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, when Mr. Nwodibo Ekechukwu, referred in the said mischievous publication, was Commissioner of Police, Enugu State.

The choice of the writer refreshing same with current date and posting it as a new story, is an attempt to mislead the public and also fan embers of acrimony amongst the good people of the state.

Members of the public are therefore enjoined to go about their lawful normal business and never to entertain fear or panic as a result of the said mischievous on-line publications while the command has opened up the process of identifying the source of the malicious publications”, the statement added.