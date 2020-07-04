Police get new DIG, AIGs as PSC promotes 6,618

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers.

An Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Olushola Oyebade, currently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos, Plateau State, was promoted to the next rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police to represent the South-West geopolitical zone in the police management team.

The promotions were one of the high points of the 8th plenary meeting of the commission which spanned a period of three weeks and ended on Wednesday. It was presided over by the commission’s chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.

According to a statement on Friday by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, four Commissioners of Police, including one specialist, were promoted to the rank of AIG.

They are Aisha Abubakar; CP, Veterinary Department, Asuquo Amba; former CP in charge of Bayelsa State Command and current CP, Ekiti State Command, Nekereuwem Akpan; and former CP, Cross River State Command, Olafihan Adeoye, who is currently in charge of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Following the re-organisation of the Nigeria Police Force and the creation of the Directorate of Intelligence, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of DIG Adeleye Oyebade, and AIG Ibrahim Lamorde to the Department of Research and Planning and Directorate of Intelligence, Force Headquarters, Abuja, respectively.

Oyebade who was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, was promoted to DIG by the Police Service Commission on Wednesday.

Lamorde, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was the AIG in charge of Force Intelligence.

A statement on Friday by the Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said the redeployment also affected five senior officers

It said, “The IGP has equally ordered the positing of AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed to Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia, Awka, AIG Rabiu Yusuf to Zone 14, Katsina, AIG Lawal Ado to Zone 15, Maiduguri, AIG Austine Agbonlahor to Zone 16, Yenagoa and AIG David Folawiyo to Zone 17, Akure.

In the same vein, a former Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Asuquo Amba would take charge as the AIG of the new FCID annex Gombe while a former CP, Federal-SARS, Olafimihan Adeoye takes charge as the AIG, FCID annex, Enugu.

Former CP, Cross River, Uche Anozie, takes charge as AIG, FCID annex, Lagos.

The postings are with immediate effect.