Police grill D’Banj over rape allegation

The Nigeria Police Force has interrogated musician, Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’Banj, over allegations of rape, The PUNCH can confirm.

D’Banj was grilled by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya, at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja.

A statement was also taken from the Kokomaster, who insisted that he never raped his accuser, Seyitan Babatayo.

A top police source said, “D’Banj has been questioned twice at the FCID, Abuja. He was questioned last week and also this week. We will leave no stone unturned as we investigate the matter.”

It was learnt that Seyitan was also invited to write a statement, but she stated that she had no means of travelling to Abuja and opted to visit a police unit in Lagos.

“Seyitan pleaded with us that she had no means of travelling down to Abuja. So, she has been given the option of reporting at the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi,” the officer said.

Last week, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered an investigation into the allegations levelled against D’Banj.

Seyitan’s friend, Benjamin Ese, in a Twitter thread in early June had told the story of how D’Banj allegedly raped Seyitan at Glee Hotel, Lagos two years ago – in December 2018.

She said it happened at an all-white party where D’Banj allegedly offered her friend some money to spend the night, which she rejected until he surprisingly showed up in Seyitan’s hotel room in the midnight.

“D’Banj drove all the way from Eko Hotel, where he was lodged, and came down to Glee Hotel in Victoria Island at midnight 2.40am and collected the spare key from the receptionist,” Ese said in the thread, which has since sparked an outrage.

She said D’Banj allegedly “got into my friend’s room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked, kept his fingers in her vagina and repeatedly raped her.”

The rape experience, Ese said had caused Seyitan some trauma since the incident happened.