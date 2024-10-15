Nigeria’s power grid has once again collapsed throwing the entire country into darkness.

The collapse is the fifth in 2024.

A check on the website of the Independent Service Operator (ISO), an independent arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that monitors the transfer of electricity on the power grid, showed that electricity transmission on the grid dropped to 0.00 megawatt by 7pm, meaning no electricity was transmitted from electricity generation stations to the 11 electricity distribution companies in the country.

The drop was from 3,566 megawatts around 6pm.

A check as at 8:45pm showed that the grid is yet to recover as it is still showing 0.00MW.

Confirming the collapse, a message on the X handle of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), said the incident occurred around 6:48pm.

The message signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala Sani noted that: “We regret to inform you that the current power outage currently being experienced in our franchise is due to a system disturbance which occurred at 06:48 pm today, 14th October 2024.

“This has resulted in our inability to distribute electricity to our esteemed customers. We are appealing to our valued customers to kindly bear with us as we monitor the situation for soonest restoration.”

He urged customers to be vigilant in safeguarding electricity infrastructure from vandals’ activities during this time.