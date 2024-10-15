A former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Fregene, widely known as ‘Apo’, has passed away after battling a prolonged illness.

He died on Sunday night at the age of 77, with family by his side.

Fregene’s death was confirmed by his close friend and ex-international, Segun Odegbami, on Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Peter Fregene,” Odegbami said.

“He died quietly in the presence of two of his children and his devoted wife, Tina.”

Fregene, famous for his agility and reflexes in goal, represented Nigeria at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and was a key player for the national team during the 1960s and 70s.

A few minutes ago, Peter 'Apo' Fregene, OLY, former goalkeeper for Nigeria's Green Eagles, who has been on life support for the past one week, passed on to meet his creator.

“On behalf of all generations of Nigerian footballers, Olympians, sports persons, his family, friends, fans, and a few incredible Nigerians that quietly rallied round and, with their support, prayers and the will of the creator of the Universe, kept him alive until this night, I say a big ‘thank you’,” he added.

Nicknamed ‘Apo’ due to his impressive goalkeeping skills, Fregene earned admiration from football fans across the country.

His contributions to Nigerian football are widely remembered, particularly his performances that helped shape the nation’s early success in the sport.

Funeral arrangements for the late Fregene are yet to be announced.