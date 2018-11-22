Pres. Buhari appoints new Supreme Court Justice

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Musa Abaji as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a letter he sent to the Senate which was read at plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter which was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, he said the appointment was according to the advice of the National Judicial Council.

The letter read, “In line with 1999 constitution upon the advice of the National Judicial Council, I hereby refer for confirmation the appointment of Justice Musa Abaji as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“While hoping that this is expeditiously considered by the Senate, accept the assurances of my highest regard”.

The Senate also noted that in another letter, the President decline assent to the Institute of Chartered Biochemists and Molecular Biologists of Nigeria Bill 2018.