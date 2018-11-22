Imo: Court nullifies Uche Nwosu’s guber candidature

An Owerri High Court presided over by Justice K A Ojiako on Wednesday nullified a governorship primary conducted on 6th October, 2018 which declared current Chief of Staff to Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 governorship election.

Uche Nwosu is a son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The state Deputy Governor Prince Eze Madumere who also sought the APC ticket had initiated a suit seeking the nullification of the primary on grounds that the primary election conducted earlier on 1st October, 2018 met all the conditions of a valid primary as spelt in the constitution of the APC and therefore no need for the election of 6th October on which Uche Nwosu was claiming to be the party’s candidate.

In his ruling, Justice Ojiako granted all the prayers sought by the Prince Madumere, stating that with the order granted by an Abuja high court restraining fresh primaries, it was illegal to purport a repeat of fresh primary election on 6/10/18.

The implication of the judgement is that the primary election conducted on 1st October, 2018 which was won by Senator Hope Uzodinma remains valid as he is the rightful governorship candidate of APC for the 2019 election on Imo State.